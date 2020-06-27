Confession to return at Shrewsbury Cathedral

The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions announced on Tuesday means that Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury and the priests of the cathedral will be able to hear confessions both inside and outside of the church.

An area has been marked out for confessions in the forecourt adjacent to the cathedral to ensure that penitents and priests remain at the required distance from each other during confession.

The Sacrament will also be available inside the cathedral where hygiene and distancing requirements will also be observed.

Bishop Davies has invited priests throughout the Shrewsbury Diocese to grant formal access to the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the coming weeks.

The timetable will be announced during the course of next week.

Bishop Davies said: “Among the great losses endured in the weeks of lockdown has been the few opportunities to approach the Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation.

“May the return of Confession times from next Saturday onwards truly be a time of grace and healing of this Sacrament given for our conversion after Baptism.”

Also from July 4, Catholics will be able to attend public Mass within the Diocese, although the obligation to go on Sundays remains suspended while public health restrictions remain.