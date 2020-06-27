Bus and car crash in Shrewsbury town centre

One person is believed to have been released by the fire service when emergency services went to the scene in Abbey Foregate at about 7.25am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were sent from its Shrewsbury and Wellington stations.

Jim Barker, of the brigade posted on social media network Twitter: "Crews from Shrewsbury, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus on Abbey Foregate.

"Please take care while driving in wet conditions."