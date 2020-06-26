Rubbish strewn along River Severn in Shrewsbury as youths defy lockdown rules

Rubbish has been left strewn alongside the bank of the River Severn after up to 200 people took advantage of the hot weather to descend upon an area on the outskirts of the town known as "the beach".

The area, on private land behind The Mount where there is a public footpath, was littered with bottles of alcohol, cans, nitrous oxide cannisters and other drug paraphernalia, human waste, barbecues, bonfire debris, and even discarded inflatables.

Local residents described the scenes as "horrendous" and implored the public to clean up after themselves.

A group of 10 local residents cleared bin bags full of rubbish from the area this morning.

Shrewsbury Anglers Club, whose Shelton Fishery takes in the beach around half a mile up from the West Mid Showground, said the scene was reminiscent of Glastonbury and that 39 bags of rubbish had been cleared.

Ian McAdam, 50, who lives locally, said that it had been a "horrific" sight.

He said: "During lockdown we have noticed that it has got busier as people have tried to exercise, and why not, it is a lovely part of the world, we are lucky to have green spaces like that in the town, we truly are, which makes the situation all the more heartbreaking.

"During the lockdown people have taken advantage of the river facilities and the 'beach', but there was no litter. That has all changed in the past week or ten days.

"The groups have just got bigger and bigger. There were bits and bobs of litter before but it really escalated in the past ten days.

"I get it, lockdown has been horrible for young people, they just want to be with their mates. I don't object to anything apart from the carnage they have left."

He added: "It has become a free for all down there and I wonder how many parents whose kids tell them they are going to the river with their mates know what that entails."

Another local resident Jonathan Jenkins helped with the clean up.

He said: "It was horrendous. It is a real shame. Chatting to the people this morning, no one has a problem with people going to enjoy themselves on a sunny day but take your stuff home with you."

The Anglers Club wrote on Facebook: "Thirty nine bags of rubbish collected this morning by SAC members and caring members of the public.

"There is a public footpath along this section for WALKING along not for picnics or parties and stepping off the path or going onto the shingle beaches or entering the river is technically trespass.

"If this is you or if you know your children were involved in this then you should be ashamed.

"Take it home."