Two arrests after Shrewsbury police stop car with 'large' amount of drugs

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people have been arrested after their car was stopped with a "large" amount of drugs in Shrewsbury.

Police were provided with intelligence of a car which may contain illegal substances, and four officers worked together to stop the vehicle and confiscate the drugs last night.

One person was arrested for possession with intent to supply and another for driving under the influence of drugs.

Shrewsbury Cops said on Twitter: "Acting on intelligence, PC Spiers and PC Duncan stopped a car last night. With help from PC Mehmood and PC Ticer, a large amount of controlled drugs were seized and two arrests were made for possession with intent to supply and one for drug drive #teamwork."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

