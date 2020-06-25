Menu

Advertising

Litter pick organised at Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Litter pickers are invited to Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on Saturday.

Volunteers who have helped with previous litter picks at Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

Councillor Jane Mackenzie, founder of the Share Supporting Recovery charity, says the response to the #ShrewsburyLitterPick has been a ‘lovely surprise’ and litter pickers are invited to go along to the Quarry Park on Saturday between 9.30am and 10.30am.

She says it is a ‘wonderful experience’ for anyone to witness how it is to confront alcohol consumption from a different angle.

Most of the Quarry weekend litter is alcohol related.

She describes it as an ‘immersive experience’ for anyone, not only people in recovery and rehabilitation.

Shrewsbury Town Council is providing gloves, sanitiser, masks, rubbish bags and litter pickers.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News