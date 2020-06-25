Litter pick organised at Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

Councillor Jane Mackenzie, founder of the Share Supporting Recovery charity, says the response to the #ShrewsburyLitterPick has been a ‘lovely surprise’ and litter pickers are invited to go along to the Quarry Park on Saturday between 9.30am and 10.30am.

She says it is a ‘wonderful experience’ for anyone to witness how it is to confront alcohol consumption from a different angle.

Most of the Quarry weekend litter is alcohol related.

She describes it as an ‘immersive experience’ for anyone, not only people in recovery and rehabilitation.

Shrewsbury Town Council is providing gloves, sanitiser, masks, rubbish bags and litter pickers.