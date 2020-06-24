Ancient gild gives town flower power

The gild, which has sponsored flower beds in the town for several years, is this year sponsoring the Oddfellows Fountain flower bed in the Dingle in the Quarry to the tune of over £300.

Alderman David Farmer, the Master and chairman of the Shrewsbury gild, said: "The town council is always looking for sponsors for all the flower beds. It is a great way to highlight what a wonderful display the gardens are in the Quarry.

"I am sure they would have again won a medal if Britain in Bloom had taken place this year.

"Congratulations to Gary Farmer and his staff for the outstanding display of flowers around the town."

The roots of the gild are steeped in Shrewsbury history and tradition, from the 12th century days when King John allowed the town's burgesses – tradesmen – to govern the town.

Although they were to lose their power to run the town, they retained hereditary rights and the title of Freeman has been granted to male descendants of the burgesses – and, since 2010, to women too.

The gild supports the role and work of the town Mayor, and does charity work.