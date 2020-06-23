Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh helps Severndale kids with PE

Youngsters at Severndale Specialist Academy in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury enjoyed an online lesson with Salop striker Daniel Udoh.

It was the latest of several sessions children have been enjoying, organised by Shrewsbury Town In The Community. Other players to have taken part include Town midfielder Dave Edwards and the club's former goalkeeper and 75-cap England star Joe Hart.

Coaches from Shrewsbury Town In The Community lead the sessions, with football stars participating alongside some of Severndale's students. The footage is then uploaded to YouTube for the rest of the school's children to join in along with.

Maria Whittaker, who looks after marketing for the school, said: "Severndale students have been excited to join players as part of online PE lessons on our YouTube channel. The teachers, coaches and players involved have helped children to improve fundamental PE skills of balance, coordination and agility."