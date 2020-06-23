Shrewsbury mum in mammoth charity cycle challenge

Liz Baly, 50, will be cycling the equivalent distance of Lands' End to John O'Groats this month as she aims to raise as much money as possible for the Samaritans of Shrewsbury, a charity that helps people in a crisis.

Her daughter, Maddy, said she is proud of her mother for doing the challenge and hopes to continue keeping her motivated.

"I am very proud of my mother who is cycling 874 miles, the equivalent distance of Lands’ End to John O’Groats in June for Samaritans of Shrewsbury," she said.

"This works out at 29.1 miles per day, every day of June. She is riding around the local area but trying to re-create some of the daily challenges of the official route. She wants to use her furlough time to help others, and the Samaritans of Shrewsbury provide such valuable support and someone to talk to."

Liz Baley from Shrewsbury is cycling the distance from Land's End to John O'Groats for charity

Liz, who lives in Fitz, a village near Shrewsbury, has reached the halfway point and has now virtually passed Carlisle and is heading up to Edinburgh, bringing her total to 481 miles.

Maddy added: "She has not done a challenge like this before, so she needs people's support to help spur her on to keep pedalling."

Liz has now raised £2,000 and is aiming to reach £3,000 by the time she is finished at the end of the month.

She said: "I have been furloughed again for June, so I wanted to use my time to help others who have been affected by lockdown and self isolation. I’m raising money for the Samaritans of Shrewsbury who provide such valuable support and someone to talk to. I’m also riding in memory of my good friend Jo Nichols.

"I only started road biking last month but I’ve set myself the challenge of cycling the equivalent distance from Lands’ End to John O’Groats – which is 874 miles – over the 30 days of June.

"As I’ve not done a challenge like this before, I’d love your support to help spur me on each day to keep pedalling. Thank you for keeping me motivated."

To donate to Liz's fundraiser, visit: bit.ly/2YRDuh7