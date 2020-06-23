Menu

New homes in picturesque Shropshire village are ready

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News

Work is completed on 20 new homes built in a picturesque village which are ready for the sale and rental markets.

New homes in Condover

The 20 properties in Condover near Shrewsbury have been developed to tackle a housing shortfall in the community.

The new estate in Ashton Road and Morris Close was built in partnership with SSHA (a part of Connexus), Shropshire Council’s Right Home Right Place team, Condover Parish Council and contractor Hawk Developments.

It comprises 10 shared ownership and 10 affordable rent properties featuring two and three bedrooms.

A topping out ceremony for the development was held last September to mark the rapid pace of the construction work which started in March 2019.

Connexus said developing in a picturesque village such as Condover presented many challenges, but by working in partnership with the councils it was confident it would deliver affordable housing that would serve the community’s housing needs.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

