New homes in picturesque Shropshire village are ready

The 20 properties in Condover near Shrewsbury have been developed to tackle a housing shortfall in the community.

The new estate in Ashton Road and Morris Close was built in partnership with SSHA (a part of Connexus), Shropshire Council’s Right Home Right Place team, Condover Parish Council and contractor Hawk Developments.

It comprises 10 shared ownership and 10 affordable rent properties featuring two and three bedrooms.

A topping out ceremony for the development was held last September to mark the rapid pace of the construction work which started in March 2019.

Connexus said developing in a picturesque village such as Condover presented many challenges, but by working in partnership with the councils it was confident it would deliver affordable housing that would serve the community’s housing needs.