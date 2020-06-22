Veteran pays tribute after reunion is cancelled

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the event's cancellation, but one veteran said he could not let the day go by without paying his own tribute to his former comrades.

Harry Richardson BEM, who served in the Light Infantry and was a member of the Armed forces for 27 years, visited the regiment's former home of the Sir John Moore Barracks in Copthorne.

The barracks has now been converted to housing and Mr Richardson, who was a colour sergeant, also visited the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, where the Light Infantry Reunion now takes place.

He was joined by his family for the occasion, and said he had not wanted the day to go by without paying tribute to his fellow servicemen.

Mr Richardson,72, said: "Today was a day of reflection because we hold our reunion every year and obviously we could not do that this year because of the pandemic.

"I did not want today to go by without showing some kind of presence, so I decided to have a private remembrance at Copthorne and then at Shrewsbury Town Football Club where we now hold the event."

Mr Richardson said it had been a poignant moment to remember his colleagues and added: "It was a case of reflecting on the guys that could not be there and the guys we lost in conflict. I just didn't want today to go by without doing something."

Mr Richardson said he hopes that by the time the reunion comes around next year the pandemic will be over and will allow for the full commemorations to take place.

The reunion is normally attended by several thousand veterans and former servicemen and their families.