Armed police search Shrewsbury hospital after reports of man with machete

Police were called to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Sunday after receiving information that a man in a vehicle had a machete.

Police including armed officers searched the hospital building off Mytton Oak Road as well as the surrounding area, and found nothing suspicious.

They remained in the area to offer reassurance to people.

Superintendent Helena Bennett said: “We know that a significant police presence can cause concern, especially at locations such as hospitals, and I would like to reassure local residents that a search of the area has been carried out, but that at this time nothing untoward has been identified.

"Officers will however remain in the area into the evening to carry out patrols and to provide reassurance to the local community.”