Man rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

He was helped from the water near English Bridge in the early hours of today.

Emergency crews went to the scene shortly after 1.45am after reports that someone was in the water.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said its Incident Command Unit, crews from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale along with an operations officer attended.

Paramedics and West Mercia Police joined them at the scene.

The brigade crews left at about 2.15am.