Lingerie shop says pants to coronavirus as it reopens for business

Thighs The Limit, in Mardol, opened again on Monday, but building work is taking place in the road and owner Kerry Mason believes it may be contributing to lower footfall to her shop.

So she teamed up for a raunchy shoot with some of the strapping chaps from McPhillips builders to let people know her shop is open for business.

Kerry said: "It's just a bit of fun to say we have reopened and to break the ice a bit with everything that's going on with the roadworks.

"It's not the best of timing to have the roadworks going on now that we can open up again, but the builders have been very accommodating. They're good lads and they're just doing their job.

"I rely on a lot of trade from the festivals - the folk festival and the flower show. People who attend those tend to like to shop with independents, but we'll miss out because everything's been cancelled.

"We've got to do what we can to get people shopping again and to let them know that it is safe.

"I hope more people start to come and shop in Shrewsbury."