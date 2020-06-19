Charity holding third litter pick at Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

The Share charity litter pick will start at 9.30am on Saturday, at the St. Chad’s side entrance to the Quarry, and last for an hour.

Shrewsbury Town Council will provide gloves, sanitiser, masks, rubbish bags and litter pickers.

Councillor Jane Mackenzie, founder of the Share charity, said that the positive response to the #ShareLitterPick has been a "lovely surprise" and that comments on Facebook have been amazing in the last few weeks.

She added that most of the Quarry litter is alcohol related, and she said the litter pick can be an immersive experience for everyone, not only those people in recovery and rehabilitation.

Previously volunteers collected 25 bagfuls of rubbish from Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on one weekend.