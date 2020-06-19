Cash boost for uni to help businesses innovate

University Centre Shrewsbury's Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology (Crest) has been given the cash by the European Regional Development Fund.

The money will allow Crest to focus on innovation and support for businesses with the aim of addressing challenges and increasing employment in the post Covid-19 economic recovery.

Professor Eunice Simmons, vice chancellor of the University of Chest, said: “This funding is a vote of confidence in the strategic work that Crest has undertaken over the past three years. It is also an investment into the future of Shropshire. I applaud Crest’s efforts to date and look forward to what is ahead for the team.”

Crest works with SMEs and start-ups in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin by providing research and specialist advice, helping SMEs to develop innovative ideas and products before bringing them to market. At its inception in 2017, the Centre received £1.2 million from the ERDF and £800,000 from the University of Chester.

“Our region has the potential to establish itself as a leader in low carbon and environmental technology,” said Professor Julianna Powell-Turner, academic research director and head of Crest.

She added: “Crest will play an instrumental role in building the sector in our region by providing technical and academic support, research and advice to local businesses.”