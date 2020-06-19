Busy Shrewsbury road could be made one-way to help shoppers and traders

Business owners and residents have suggested they would like to see Belle Vue Road and Longden Coleham one-way. It is hoped the measure would make it easier for shoppers to keep a safe distance from each other, while also giving cafes and other businesses the chance to have outside seating areas.

It has also been recommended that some of the on-street parking is removed and 20mph speed limits are introduced on all streets.

It comes after disastrous year for businesses in the area so far, with the Covid-19 lockdown coming hot on the heels of a double flooding disaster in February.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday collected recommendations which have been sent on to Shropshire Council's Highways Department.

She said: "I have had a great response from people about how to encourage active travel and social distancing in Belle Vue which I have sent on to Highways. They include cycle routes needing to be continuous and not ‘bitty’ as they have been in the past. 20 mile speed limits should be introduced on all streets, especially as any reduction in traffic enables higher speeds. Remove on-street parking and make Belle Vue Road and Longden Coleham one-way, freeing up half the road for walking, cycling, shops and local businesses.

"Make Greyfriars Road one way or resident access only to reduce pollution around the school. Physical barriers for bike lanes. Filtering for cyclists. Perhaps the most disagreement came when coming up with solutions for social distancing and Greyfriars Bridge."

"Some want traffic lights. Some want it to be one way, with the English Bridge being the other route. And some want clearer signage asking people to wait until people coming the other way have cleared the bridge. Local businesses, residents, and workers contributed."

Residents can have their say on suitable adaptations to Shrewsbury as the town comes out of lockdown by visiting shrewsburybigtownplan.org/news/have-your-say-on-the-shrewsbury-big-town-map/