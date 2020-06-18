Hospice to have a ball with virtual bash

Hope House is hosting it's Big Night Out, In! on Saturday, June 27 - the same night it was due to hold its Under the Sea-themed ball at the Lion Quays Hotel near Oswestry.

The coronavirus pandemic put paid to that, but organiser Lynsey Kilvert and her team came up with a new way to have fun and raise cash for terminally ill children who use Hope House and Ty Gobaith hospices.

The live streamed event will give hundreds of guests the opportunity to tune in and get involved from the comfort of their own homes.

“We had such amazing plans for our ball, with incredible decorations and entertainment and everyone had been so generous donating such fantastic raffle and auction prizes that we couldn’t face not going ahead,” explained Lynsey.

“The plan now is to live stream the event on You Tube so that everyone can get involved from their own homes, and it will be interactive because you will be able to post photographs on our Facebook event page and also bid online in the auction and buy online raffle tickets.

“We have already got off to a flying start because the wonderful sponsors of our Under the Sea Ball, Select-a-Skip and GS and PA Reeves Timber, are still supporting the virtual event, and some of the companies who bought tables have donated the money instead including Arfon Dwyfor Training, Acota, Nexus Electrics and RBF Services. They are all amazing.”

The evening will begin at 8pm and will include special entertainment from popular local bands as well as live video clips from children and families who have benefitted from the charity’s services. The highlight will be the online auction and raffle.

To join in visit the Hope House You Tube channel.

The online auction and raffle will be open from next Wednesday at hopehouseauction.com and will feature stunning lots including hampers, jewellery and holidays.

“The beauty of having the event online means that everyone can come and numbers are unlimited – you can join us from anywhere in the world!” said Lynsey.

“You can still get dressed up if you want to, but equally you can take part in your slippers. It is incredibly exciting to be doing something so different and we can’t wait to see what happens and how much we can raise to help care for terminally ill local children in these difficult times.”