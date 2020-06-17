Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury bus faces music in TikTok advert

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A bus company has faced the music by having one of its vehicles featured in an advert for the hugely popular TikTok app.

Regional Transport's bus on set for the Tik Tok advert

Regional Transport, a Shrewsbury firm which hires out vintage buses, lent a double decker for the commercial, which shows a man waiting for a bus while looking confused at the wacky dancing antics of his fellow queuers.

Tik Tok has exploded in popularity since the coronavirus lockdown, with couples and families keeping themselves entertained with innovative and sometimes silly dance routines.

Robert Thompson, from Regional Transport, said: "We were contacted just before lockdown asking to provide one of our double decker buses for the filming of an advert to promote the social media platform, Tik Tok.

"The filming took place in the Birmingham area in Shropshire's largest ever coach, which seats 100 passengers and originally operated in Hong Kong.

"As well as our Shrewsbury & Ironbridge sightseeing tour, rail replacement services and private hires, we do feature on adverts and TV programs often."

Regional's buses have been in commercials for AO.com, Redrow Homes and a documentary in Wolverhamton filmed with Meera Syal.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News