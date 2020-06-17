Shrewsbury bus faces music in TikTok advert

Regional Transport, a Shrewsbury firm which hires out vintage buses, lent a double decker for the commercial, which shows a man waiting for a bus while looking confused at the wacky dancing antics of his fellow queuers.

Tik Tok has exploded in popularity since the coronavirus lockdown, with couples and families keeping themselves entertained with innovative and sometimes silly dance routines.

Robert Thompson, from Regional Transport, said: "We were contacted just before lockdown asking to provide one of our double decker buses for the filming of an advert to promote the social media platform, Tik Tok.

"The filming took place in the Birmingham area in Shropshire's largest ever coach, which seats 100 passengers and originally operated in Hong Kong.

"As well as our Shrewsbury & Ironbridge sightseeing tour, rail replacement services and private hires, we do feature on adverts and TV programs often."

Regional's buses have been in commercials for AO.com, Redrow Homes and a documentary in Wolverhamton filmed with Meera Syal.