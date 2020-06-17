Future nurses can join Shrewsbury foundation programme

The university has announced the creation of a new foundation year programme which starts in September and provides a route to undergraduate degrees in adult nursing, sciences and health and exercise.

The course benefits those who wish to earn an undergraduate degree, but do not currently have the qualifications for entry.

Professor Anna Sutton, Provost of UCS, said: “With the addition of the Foundation Year, Salopians can access high-quality higher education on all levels in one place, close to home.

The programme consists of six modules, held over three terms in one academic year, that will prepare students for an undergraduate programme. The modules will vary depending on which academic track a student wishes to pursue. Students will be taught by the same lecturers as the undergraduate programme. They will also have access to specialists and support staff who can assist them with study skills and benefit from UCS’s state of the art science laboratories and nursing simulation suites.

Once a student satisfactorily competes the Foundation Year, they will be accepted into UCS’s undergraduate programme.