Shropshire charities scoop £1k each in voting awards project

The lucky Shropshire good causes were Shrewsbury's Arty Party Limited, The Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust, Oswestry's The Orthopaedic Institute Limited, Telford based The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals and The Bishop’s Castle Railway Society Co LTD.

All were selected to get a slice of the funding from the Movement for Good Awards organised by insurance company Ecclesiastical after overwhelming public support.

They were among 500 good causes to benefit after residents were asked to vote online for their favourite charity.

More than 395 kind-hearted residents voted for a total of 29 charities across the region.

Ecclesiastical's group chief executive Mark Hews said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards and would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause. It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need in their region at what is an incredibly testing time for many, and from looking at the nomination data locally, community organisations seem to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of residents.

“Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

An amazing 253,879 people supported the Movement for Good awards, with more than 13,695 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated

Later this summer, a further 10 charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive £50,000 from Ecclesiastical to be put towards the advancement of education, skills, arts, culture and heritage, as well as citizenship or community development.

From Monday charities are invited to apply for the substantial grant with applications being assessed against four key areas; impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

Those winners will be announced the week beginning September 21.