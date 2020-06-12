Fire crews battle electrical blaze at Shrewsbury recycling centre

The centre in Battlefield is closed to the public as a result of the fire, which broke out at around 10.20am but has now been put out.

The blaze involved a large skip containing electrical goods for recycling, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

One fire engine from Shrewsbury was sent to the Veolia site in Vanguard Way on the Battlefield Enterprise Park where smoke was pouring into the sky.

Crews used foam to fight the fire and police cars blocked off the entrance to the industrial estate.

Shropshire Council wrote on Facebook: "Unfortunately Battlefield Household Recycling Centre is currently closed due to a fire on the premises.

"Apologies for any inconvenience, we will be open again as soon as we can."

More to follow.