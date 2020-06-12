'Drink driver' reportedly caught doing 125mph near Shrewsbury is remanded

The man in a Renault Megane was spotted driving at 125mph on the A5 dual carriageway near Shrewsbury on Sunday night, say officers.

He was pulled over soon after 9pm and blew into a breathalyser. The alcohol content in his breath was over the legal limit, say police, and he was taken into custody until he was sober enough to be charged with drink driving and released.

Further investigation this week found that the man was in fact banned from the roads at the time of his arrest, and was also on licence from prison.

He was remanded to custody as a result.