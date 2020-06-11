WATCH: 100mph A49 police chase ends dramatically on Shrewsbury roundabout

Dramatic video from a police car shows the white Seat Ibiza hurtling up the A49 to the east of Shrewsbury at speeds of up to 119mph, going the wrong way around a busy roundabout to try and evade the police.

Officers had begun following the car after it raced through a speed check at 100mph.

WATCH the dramatic video here:

Police video shows dramatic Shrewsbury police chase

The driver, who was later found to be disqualified and wanted on recall to prison, made his way into the Battlefield area of Shrewsbury proper, weaving around cars on both sides of the road and narrowly missing cyclists before taking two breakneck u-turns around a traffic island in quick succession.

The video shows cars on both sides of the road having to pull over to get out of the driver's path.

The reckless driver made another attempt to lose the police by going the wrong way around the Heathgates roundabout near Sundorne, but it backfired when the chasing police car went the correct way and clipped the white car as it tried to cut across them, bringing it to a stop.

Officers manage to catch the driver as he tries to flee on foot after the chase is finally brought to a dramatic end. Taken from video by @OPUShropshire

But the driver was not finished trying to flee and the footage captures two police officers catching him on foot after he left the car, tackling him into nearby shrubbery. It took the officers several seconds to restrain him.

Police reported afterwards that the car's plates had been cloned illegally.