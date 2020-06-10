Call for 'critical' care workers to be paid real living wage after it is revealed a third of Shropshire's care homes suffered virus outbreaks

The figures were disclosed at a scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday after questions were asked about how many cases of coronavirus had been reported at care homes and how many homes had been affected.

Calls were also made for the authority to commit to ensuring all care staff receive the real living wage of £9.30 per hour in recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Councillor Claire Wild, chair of the performance management scrutiny committee, said 41 out of the 120 care homes in the authority’s area had experienced a confirmed or suspected outbreak – defined as two or more cases – between March 2 and June 3.

She added that the council was aware of one more care home with a reported outbreak since that date, and that seven outbreaks were still ongoing.

No data is yet available for the total number of cases reported in care settings, but Councillor Wild said all staff and residents were currently being tested and a fuller picture would emerge once these results were available.

Councillor Ruth Houghton said the vital role care staff had played in supporting vulnerable people through the crisis should be rewarded with a commitment for better pay going forward.

She said: “Carers working across the social care sector in Shropshire have been critical key workers during the current coronavirus situation.

“The care sector has also experienced difficulty in recruiting staff.

“What opportunities and prospects are there for Shropshire Council to fund and deliver the real living wage of £9.30 per hour, adequate and enlightened pension provision and associated attractive employment terms and conditions to all carers working within the Shropshire social care network?”

While the council is more generous than other authorities in the rate it gives providers, this does not guarantee the carers themselves receive a fair wage.

Weekly welfare and support calls

Councillor Wild said calculations were based on the UK Home Care Association recommendations for care workers’ contact and travel time, national insurance and pension contribution, sick pay and mileage costs – taking into account the rurality of the county.

“Using this calculation the minimum rate of pay to meet these costs works out at £14.85 per hour,” said Councillor Wild.

“The current top rate for domiciliary care in Shropshire is £19.20, with the minimum rate being increased to £16.50, and is therefore considered sufficient to meet the increased costs generated by the 6.2 per cent national living wage increase and still allow for a variety of running costs according to different business sizes.

“In addition on April 1, 2020, the new standard personal assistant rate increased from £8.62 to £9.30 an hour.

“In regard to the annual inflation uplift for domiciliary care, a great deal of preparation and consideration has gone into the offer that we made to the market this year.

“It is important to note that Shropshire Council’s rates for domiciliary care have and continue to be higher that other authorities in the region.”

Councillor Wild said further support was being given to care providers to address challenges including recruitment and retention of staff.

She added: “We are carrying out weekly welfare and support calls to both domiciliary care and care home providers who are reporting a renewed interest in careers as a carer and an upturn in recruitment.”

Councillor Houghton asked whether there was any evidence of what wage is passed on from the providers to front-line care staff, and whether this was over £9.30.

Andy Begley, the council’s director of adult services and acting interim chief executive, said he would gather this information and share it with members.