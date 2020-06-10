Menu

Architects have designs on top award after work on restaurant

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

An architects firm has been shortlisted for a top award for its futuristic extension design for a restaurant.

Number Four in Butcher Row, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury-based Baart Harries Newall has been shortlisted for a Royal Institute of British Architects West Midlands Regional Award 2020 for its design work on the town's Number Four restaurant in Butcher Row.

This project extended the capacity of the Number Four restaurant into a Grade II listed building on the street behind, bringing it back into use by creating a bridge over an external fire escape. The roof, mezzanine and external walls are supported by a glulam structure. External walls are clad in black-stained pine and internal walls in plywood.

The Royal Institute of British Architects Journal noted: "The combination of old and new gives this project its identity and provides a sustainable solution for heritage assets in the town, as well as offering a contemporary architectural experience."

In 2019 the same project received a Shropshire Council ‘Design and Conservation Awards 2018’ for best in category for ‘New Design in the Historic Environment’.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

