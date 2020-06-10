Shropshire angler Chris hooks national recognition for voluntary work

Chris Wood, secretary of Shrewsbury Anglers Club, was one of 18 people nationally recognised by the Angling Trust for volunteering excellence.

He has been an area coordinator for the voluntary bailiff service in Shropshire for around three years now, aiming to keep local waters free of poachers.

The Trust noted that Chris has brought about positive changes to club angling in North Shropshire and built up a number of volunteer bailiffs.

It also said: "He takes every opportunity at local club meetings, fishery visits and through his involvement in organising joint patrols with the police and Environment Agency in Shropshire, to spread the word about the fisheries enforcement campaign.

"He is a reliable person to trust with that message, and as a result of his work around Shrewsbury, he has directly raised awareness and confidence amongst anglers to report incidents, share information and to support fisheries enforcement in the area, which has consequently resulted in a number of incidents being dealt with by the authorities leading to positive results.

"Chris is a very pro-active volunteer and is always putting forward new ideas on how to improve the flow of information from angling clubs, one in particular being the use of a WhatsApp reporting system taken up by many fisheries and clubs in the area which has since proved very popular amongst local bailiffs. Its success has been featured in the angling press. Chris has recently forged new working partnerships with local Police Rural and Wildlife Crime Officers. Chris has shown himself to be a most able coordinator."

Chris said: "It is a big honour, but it's one I share with Shrewsbury Anglers Club because without the members and the volunteers I wouldn't have received it."