Ice hockey player urges sport students to get skates on and apply

Shrewsbury Colleges Group is launching a new degree-level sports course from this September, which could be the launchpad for a new career in the industry.

SCG has been running degree-level sports courses for over 15 years and 100 per cent of students studying on HE Sports courses have passed in the last five years.

The new and updated 2-year HND in Sport, with a 1-year HNC option, is a full-time course but studied over three days so students can continue to work to focus on home and family commitments alongside their studies.

One former student is Mike Jones, who has played ice hockey professionally across Europe and for Telford Tigers.

He graduated from the Level 4 Foundation Degree in Sports and Physical Education in 2017. He then did a one-year top-up to a full BSc in Coaching and Physical Education at Staffordshire University, graduating with a First the following summer.

Mike went on to work at Thomas Telford School, where he embarked on his Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE). He is now a PE teacher at Charlton School in Wellington.

The 30-year-old from Shrewsbury said: "Before I started the course, I was playing professional ice hockey for various teams in Europe and the UK. I wanted to settle down, and when I did the HE course at Shrewsbury College, I was working at Bridgnorth Endowed School as a cover teacher and fit my studies around my job.

"I did a lot of research on what course to do because I really wanted to continue working, so the Foundation Degree at Shrewsbury College was perfect for me, and I could continue to earn and save money on fees. I really enjoyed it, and there was a good mix of ages, the teaching was great, all the tutors were really helpful. I would definitely recommend it."

Course Leader and Sport Teacher, Sam Heseltine, added: "Under this strange, new current climate, I think many of us now have the time and motivation to think about our education, career, and future in general. This new course will be perfect for anyone thinking of making a change or giving their skills-set a boost once we have all moved on from the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you're thinking about progressing into Higher Education, but now want to stay closer to home, family, and friends, our new and updated 2-year HND in Sport might be perfect for you."

The full time 16-19 and higher education prospectuses can be viewed online at scg.ac.uk/our-courses/prospectus