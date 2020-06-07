Shrewsbury’s Parade Shopping Centre ready to reopen

The Parade Shopping Centre in St. Mary's Place has been preparing to reopen after the closing its doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The exterior of the independent shopping centre has been redecorated and its car park has been resurfaced.

A mixture of independent and individual businesses are based in the historic building, which is just a couple of minutes walk from the top of Pride Hill, some of which are now able to open again from mid June.

Crystal's Cupcakes is looking forward to re-opening on June 15

Crystal’s Cupcakes, Beadles, Salop Stamps, Second Chapter Books, Setonaikai, Bill Leighton Photography, Time Span, Kashmir and Silk, Salop Technology and Think Tank will be open to the public from June 15 and the rest of the businesses will follow suit.

The hair and beauty businesses need to wait until after July 4 before they are allowed to tackle Shropshire’s overgrown lockdown locks.

Philip Freeman, proprietor of The Parade Shops, urged visitors to use common sense inside the building to social distance from other customers.

The main doors at the front of the building and the side door on the lower ground level will be entrance only, and all other doors will be exit only.

He said: "We are delighted that we are able to open our doors again and we are doing everything we can to make it as safe as possible for our customers.

"We would be grateful to customers for being courteous to others and adhering to social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone can shop safely.”

"There is a feeling that public support for Shrewsbury’s small businesses is growing through what a has been a hugely challenging time for them, and I hope that fantastic sense of community support is extended to our collection of independent businesses here at The Parade Shops."

The Parade Shops houses a mixture of businesses with fashion, gifts, food and specialist services, as well as a café overlooking the river, health and beauty salons and a pottery-painting studio. For more information visit www.paradeshops.co.uk.