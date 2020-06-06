'Come and clean up the Quarry', charity urges

Share Shrewsbury, which supports people with alcohol and addiction issues, will be in the park from 9.30am to 10.30am.

It comes after Shrewsbury Town Council staff were overwhelmed after clearing more than 20,000 litres of rubbish from the park last weekend - the same amount as was cleared during the whole of March.

Councillor Jane MacKenzie, founder of the charity, said: "This l has been inspired by our Share volunteer, Max Brown, who runs through the town most mornings. He has become upset by the increasing level of littering he’s seen in the Quarry, and has starting taking rubbish bags with him on his runs.

"Come along to help clean the lovely Quarry Park. Most of the Quarry weekend litter is alcohol related, and it’s quite a lot. We feel this can be an immersive experience for anyone, not only people in recovery and rehabilitation."

Shrewsbury Town Council is providing gloves, sanitiser, masks, rubbish bags and litter-pickers.