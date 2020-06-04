Town council urges firms to join contractor list

Shrewsbury Town Council wants to support local firms when it needs to purchase goods and services, and has encouraged more to sign up.

From machinery oil to photocopier paper; professional services to the supply of PPE, the town council purchases many goods and services annually to ensure the services it provides and the facilities it owns are kept running.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “It is really important in a time like the present that we take significant steps to support local businesses. We already use local contractors where we can but there is always more we can do.

“Not only will this help ensure that order books are full locally but it will also go towards our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030. Buying goods and services locally is good for the economy and good for the environment.”

Details of the Council’s local contractor list can be found on the town council’s website at shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/tenders