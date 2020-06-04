Man, 39, arrested over rape of 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police said a 39-year-old man had been arrested in Huddersfield after they announced their investigation into the rape of the girl in Shrewsbury.

It happened on April 13 in Frankwell and appeals were launched across the country.

West Mercia Police's detective inspector Rich Roberts said: "I’d like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal so widely.

"A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.”

