Man, 39, arrested over rape of 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police investigating the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury have arrested a man over 100 miles away.

West Mercia Police said a 39-year-old man had been arrested in Huddersfield after they announced their investigation into the rape of the girl in Shrewsbury.

It happened on April 13 in Frankwell and appeals were launched across the country.

West Mercia Police's detective inspector Rich Roberts said: "I’d like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal so widely.

"A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.”

Anyone with information on crime incidents is encouraged to call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

