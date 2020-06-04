'Dramatic rise' in littering at beauty spots

The past two weeks have seen a huge influx of visitors to countryside sites across the county, with people eager to get out into the great outdoors after being required to stay at home for several weeks.

One consequence has been the increase in the amount of litter seen at places such as Carding Mill Valley, the Long Mynd and Colemere.

Now Shropshire Council has called on people to make sure they clean up after themselves.

In a statement the authority said: "With people visiting the Shropshire countryside in greater numbers since the relaxing of lockdown restrictions, we have seen a dramatic increase in the amount of litter being left. Not only does this spoil sites for others, it also poses a further health risk to other visitors and our staff and volunteers who are left to clean up after people."

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Our parks and sites have been essential to our residents and local communities during lockdown, and people have grown to really value the precious green spaces we are lucky to have in Shropshire.

“We want to keep our green spaces clean and tidy, primarily for the health and safety of our communities, staff, volunteers and visitors. But we also want to protect the beauty of these places and everyone has a role to play in that.

“If there are no bins with space for litter, please take your rubbish home with you. Nobody wants to see pictures of our beautiful parks and sites laden with litter and plastic pollution.

“We fully appreciate that this has been a difficult time for a lot of people and everyone wants to be able to enjoy Shropshire’s Great Outdoors. Thank you for helping us keep Shropshire tidy.”

The council has also expressed concern over the number of people visiting its countryside sites despite the easing of lockdown rules.

It has even issued calls for people to avoid travelling to them.

A spokesman said: "Although national guidelines now permit you to travel to exercise, we ask that you stay local to avoid large numbers at our sites."

People who do visit the parks are being asked to observe social distancing of two metres.