Shrewsbury road to close one-way for week for broadband works

The closure in Sundorne Road will prevent traffic from entering from Heathgates roundabout from June 29.

Virgin Media is installing 700m of microtube in the footways and constructing connecting tees and cabinets throughout the site.

Most of the work will be completed using temporary traffic lights but there is one particular section which will involve engineers digging near to the Heathgates roundabout.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "As it would not be safe to install temporary traffic lights near to the roundabout, it’s been agreed that Virgin Media will have a one-way closure in place, preventing traffic entering Sundorne Road from Heathgates roundabout, though vehicles will be able to exit Sundorne Road onto the roundabout as normal.

"Whitchurch Road and Featherbed Lane will be used as the diversion route from Heathgates roundabout."

Cadent Gas has also applied to carry out a new customer connection at the same location which will also require a road closure, and has been asked to work collaboratively with Virgin Media.