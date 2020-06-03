Shrewsbury park and ride reopens for trial ahead of shops reopening

Shropshire Council said that Harlescott Park & Ride in Shrewsbury has restarted as the town prepares for shops to reopen on June 15.

The council said that due to social distancing requirements the vehicles will only be able to carry 10 passengers on an advisory basis – although drivers will not leave vulnerable passengers and will carry over the advisory capacity if required to do so.

Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Initially this is a trial to understand how well received this service is before consideration is given to extending the service and reopening the Meole Brace and Oxon park and ride sites.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers is a priority and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely.”

All three park and ride sites temporarily closed after the last journey on Saturday, March 28.