NHS thanked with flowerbed tribute at Shrewsbury Castle

A bright NHS Thank You design is beaming in yellow and white in a flowerbed at Shrewsbury Castle.

The head-turning feature has been carefully put together by Shrewsbury Town Council gardeners, and people have been impressed with its vibrant colours.

Helen Ball, clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: "We've always had a carpet bed there. We had something else planned but the gardeners suggested we change the design to have a Thank You to the NHS. They started to plan it out and they've just finished it now. It looks really good.

"It's our way of supporting key workers and showing the general public's appreciation for the work they're doing."

It is just the start of the stunning floral work that will soon be seen throughout the town. The Shrewsbury in Bloom team has been working hard to make sure visitors will be able to enjoy bright displays throughout the town, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Helen added: "Bloom has been a really challenging thing for us, but we want to make sure there are some lovely flowers displays for people to see when they come to Shrewsbury."

Britain in Bloom was cancelled before lockdown, but the town council's team is still working on several displays including The Dingle, roundabouts and many more.