Shrewsbury oil painter features in wildlife art contest

Terry Walsh, originally from Shrewsbury, painted 'Life Under The Sky' using oil and it was selected to feature in the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation's Wildlife Artist of the Year competition.

The competition featured 1,200 entries from artists across 53 countries, and Terry's was one of 159 to be made available online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The artworks are all available to see at davidshepherd.org/wildlife-art/gallery/wildlife-artist-of-the-year-2020/ until June 28.

Half of the proceeds from all artwork sales will go to David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation’s work protecting endangered species across Africa and Asia.

Wildlife Artist of the Year has attracted more than 11,000 entries and raised more than £1.2m since 2008.

Learn more about Terry Walsh and his art by visiting www.terrywalsh-artist.co.uk/.