Menu

Advertising

Reverend's daughter turns to making face masks after nursing mother back to health

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

One woman who was furloughed was able to nurse her coronavirus-stricken mother back to health but didn't rest on her laurels and instead began sewing hundreds of face masks for key workers.

Naomi Yates from Shrewsbury has been making face masks after her mother contracted Covid-19

Naomi Yates, 23, helped her mother, Reverend Bally Yates, and since then has created more than 1,500 face masks as well as hundreds of extenders to make them more comfortable to wear.

Naomi studies at university and has been furloughed from her job at McDonald's.

Naomi at home with her machine and masks

A former fashion student at Shrewsbury College, she makes the masks and extenders herself using a sewing machine at her dining room table.

They have been given out to care homes, a pharmacy, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and more.

Rev Bally Yates said: "I had Covid-19, I was hospitalised twice. Naomi nursed me back to work, she has been furloughed and she has taken it on herself.

"I'm very proud of her for doing it herself. She has been furloughed but she is not sitting around watching television, she has taken it on herself to do something positive.

"The care homes especially were so desperate asking for help. I saw a request for 800 masks from one, they are absolutely desperate."

Naomi funds the fabrics herself, having already spent hundreds of pounds, but anyone who can donate supplies is welcome to get in touch. Email naomiruthyates@gmail.com

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News