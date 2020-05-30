Reverend's daughter turns to making face masks after nursing mother back to health

Naomi Yates, 23, helped her mother, Reverend Bally Yates, and since then has created more than 1,500 face masks as well as hundreds of extenders to make them more comfortable to wear.

Naomi studies at university and has been furloughed from her job at McDonald's.

Naomi at home with her machine and masks

A former fashion student at Shrewsbury College, she makes the masks and extenders herself using a sewing machine at her dining room table.

They have been given out to care homes, a pharmacy, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and more.

Rev Bally Yates said: "I had Covid-19, I was hospitalised twice. Naomi nursed me back to work, she has been furloughed and she has taken it on herself.

"I'm very proud of her for doing it herself. She has been furloughed but she is not sitting around watching television, she has taken it on herself to do something positive.

"The care homes especially were so desperate asking for help. I saw a request for 800 masks from one, they are absolutely desperate."

Naomi funds the fabrics herself, having already spent hundreds of pounds, but anyone who can donate supplies is welcome to get in touch. Email naomiruthyates@gmail.com