Virtual marketplace helps firms sell wares online

The new Support Shrewsbury website enables firms to sell vouchers and experiences, and has now been expanded to allow the sale of individual products.

One of the first businesses to start offering products through the website has been The Cupboard in Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Owner, Liz Walton is usually to be found selling eco-friendly housewares from a barrow in the market hall, and said being able to reach customers during lockdown was really helpful.

She said: “I'm pleased to be working with Support Shrewsbury, as I really believe that local businesses are what make our community thrive.

“In developing a platform to promote businesses, Support Shrewsbury is really helping to spread the message that we are keen to bounce back in these difficult times.”

Support Shrewsbury was launched in early April and has been attracting thousands of visitors.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the main aim of the website was to help town centre businesses trade whilst their premises were closed.

“We had to work very quickly to get the website created from scratch in a matter of weeks,” he said.

“We’ve had over 16,000 unique visitors to the site in just our first month and as well as being a digital marketplace for people to buy gift vouchers, experiences and now products on the website - it is also a really effective way for businesses to raise their profile and reach new customers.

“It has been well-received by businesses and we hope it will evolve into a valuable long-term resource for the town.

“E-commerce is fast becoming an essential part of running a retail business and through Support Shrewsbury we want to give all Shrewsbury businesses the opportunity to boost their online presence and sales in an easy and cost-effective way.”

To shop or sign up as a vendor visit supportshrewsbury.co.uk