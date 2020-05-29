Retired teacher died of Covid-19 at Shrewsbury care home, inquest hears

Iona Ann Blundred was 77 when she died at the Montgomery House assisted living facility in Shrewsbury on May 22.

An inquest into her death was held over an online meeting app this week, carried out by coroner Joanne Lees. She read out written statements which said that Mrs Blundred, originally from Kent, fell ill earlier this month.

She was found to have contracted coronavirus and despite treatment, she died on May 22.

Her husband identified her to nursing staff.

Mrs Lees said that the primary cause of her death was Covid-19, with Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor.

She recorded a verdict of death by natural causes and offered her "sincere condolences" to Mrs Blundred's family.

A spokesman for Coverage Care Services, which runs Montgomery House, said: “The thoughts of staff and residents are with Mrs Blundred’s family at this extremely difficult time.

"Mrs Blundred was a very well-respected lady within our care home and she will be sadly missed by everyone.”

More Covid-19 coverage: