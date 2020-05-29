Owners warned to keep dogs cool during hot weather

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has offered tips for indoors and outdoors to keep canines safe.

It advises avoiding walks or activities with your dog at the hottest times, taking plenty of water when out, checking if asphalt is too hot and never leaving dogs in a car on a warm day.

Louise Campbell, manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather, but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if we are playing indoors as many of us are at the moment.

“If you want to spend time in your garden with your dog, make sure they have plenty of shade and if they have shown they are comfortable around water, introduce them carefully to a shallow paddling pool in the shade.

“If you do need to head out in the car with your dog, please be very careful. As little as 20 minutes can prove fatal if a dog is left alone in a car on a warm day.

“Many people still believe it's OK if the windows are left open or they're parked in the shade, but the truth is, it's not, and we strongly advise that dog owners never leave their dog in a car on a warm day, even if it feels cool outside.”

If you see a dog in a car in distress, Dogs Trust advises that members of the public call 999. Signs of a dog suffering from heatstroke include excessive panting, heavy salivation, vomiting or diarrhoea, lack of co-ordination or loss of consciousness.