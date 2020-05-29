New appeal to help fund Shrewsbury cat retirement village

Shropshire Cat Rescue, based in Shrewsbury, runs a retirement village for cats older than 10 years whose owners have gone into care homes or died, or are no longer able to care for them.

The charity closed its boutique shop for the first time over two months ago in line with the government's coronavirus lockdown advice, meaning it has been unable to raise funds to meet its bills.

The charity receives no public funding and all of its money comes from the Shrewsbury boutique shop, sponsorships, donations, legacies and events.

The costs of vet and medication bills for last year were in excess of £40,000.

So far the online fundraiser, which can be found at justgiving.com/campaign/moggiesretirementvillage, has raised almost £6,000.