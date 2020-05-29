Menu

Advertising

Inquest hears that MoD man died after exposure to asbestos

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Asbestos exposure likely led to the death of a government aeronautical mathematician, an inquest has found.

Coroner Joanne Lees held the inquest remotely from the Shirehall in Shrewsbury

John Roderick Barnes worked on Ministry of Defence sites between 1958 and 1988, some of which were insulated with asbestos.

Mr Barnes had discussed his employment history with a solicitor about the possibility of making a civil claim, before his death from mesothelioma on May 19.

He was 81 and died at home in Cound, near Shrewsbury.

Coroner Joanne Lees presided over the inquest into his death this week.

She heard a medical report which determined that his death was caused by mesothelioma, a type of cancer often caused by exposure to asbestos.

She concluded that Mr Barnes died from an industrial disease, and said: "It is likely that he was exposed to asbestos during his employment."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News