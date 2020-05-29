Inquest hears that MoD man died after exposure to asbestos

John Roderick Barnes worked on Ministry of Defence sites between 1958 and 1988, some of which were insulated with asbestos.

Mr Barnes had discussed his employment history with a solicitor about the possibility of making a civil claim, before his death from mesothelioma on May 19.

He was 81 and died at home in Cound, near Shrewsbury.

Coroner Joanne Lees presided over the inquest into his death this week.

She heard a medical report which determined that his death was caused by mesothelioma, a type of cancer often caused by exposure to asbestos.

She concluded that Mr Barnes died from an industrial disease, and said: "It is likely that he was exposed to asbestos during his employment."