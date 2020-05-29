Menu

Dirt bike seized after anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A dirt bike has been seized after complaints of regular anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury.

This dirt bike was seized. Picture: Shrewsbury Police

The bike was confiscated by police from Greenfields after a call was made by a member of the public.

Residents have complained about gangs of 10 or 12 youths congregating in the area and racing across fields on bikes, leaving people fed up with the noise and too scared to take their children to play or to walk their dogs.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Officers assisted with a call involving a regular anti-social behaviour problem of an off-road bike in the Greenfields area of Shrewsbury. Attended the area tonight and have seized the bike concerned."

