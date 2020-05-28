Crews called to camp fire burn and water rescue in Shrewsbury

Crews from Baschurch, including the Pinzgauer an all-terrain vehicle, were sent to a scene in Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury at around 6.16am.

The incident was caused by a camp fire spreading. Crews were at the scene for more than two hours, and left at around 8.45am.

Meanwhile, earlier on, at around 1.34am, five fire appliances were sent from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale to a water rescue.

They received reports of a person "in difficulties" in the River Severn at Queen Street, in Shrewsbury.

The person had managed to get out before crews arrived and they left at around 1.46am.