Menu

Advertising

Crews called to camp fire burn and water rescue in Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Fire crews were called out to a tree and peat on fire in Shrewsbury caused by a camp fire early this morning.

Crews from Baschurch, including the Pinzgauer an all-terrain vehicle, were sent to a scene in Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury at around 6.16am.

The incident was caused by a camp fire spreading. Crews were at the scene for more than two hours, and left at around 8.45am.

Meanwhile, earlier on, at around 1.34am, five fire appliances were sent from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale to a water rescue.

They received reports of a person "in difficulties" in the River Severn at Queen Street, in Shrewsbury.

The person had managed to get out before crews arrived and they left at around 1.46am.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News