Motorists on Shrophire's roads get speed limit warning

West Mercia Police is launching a new speed awareness campaign to urge motorists to take care as the roads get busier and to look out for cyclists and runners.

Police speed checks near Leominster

The force's Superintendent Mel Crowther said: "We do know that there are concentrations of areas where people I think feel more comfortable with breaking the speed limit and obviously that will be incredibly impacted as increased traffic on the roads.

"And of course we need to account for the fact that people's behaviours changed in this relatively short period of time so we see more cyclists on the road and of course pedestrians and runners and have got used to quieter highways."

While officers have been carrying out speed check operations in the Leintwardine area on Sunday.

Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on Twitter: "Speed enforcement in Leintwardine yesterday. Check your speed."

It added: "Advice was given to several drivers but no tickets were issued this time. We will be back though as it's been raised as a local concern."

While Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "As #lockdown measures begin to ease, it is vital that our roads are safe for everyone.

"If you do need to drive somewhere, take extra care to stay under speed limits."