Menu

Advertising

Funeral held for BBC Shropshire presenter Nonny

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The funeral has been held for the “much-loved” Shropshire radio presenter and entertainer Nonny James who died after contracting coronavirus.

Nonny James

Three Men in a Bowtie (left to right) Nonny James, Chris Eldon Lee and Martin Jones

She worked for BBC Radio Shropshire presenting a weekly evening music show, a Sunday late show and the Sunday breakfast show.

She was also a regular on BBC Hereford & Worcester, and was well known for writing and performing music at events and festivals.

Ms James passed away peacefully at Froome Bank Residential Home, in Bromyard, Herefordshire, on May 1, aged 69 years.

She had been ill for some time before contracting the virus.

A private funeral service was held at Hereford Crematorium on May 19 in keeping with lockdown restrictions.

BBC Radio Shropshire editor Rose Aston said: “Nonny was a much-loved colleague, and we’re very sad to hear that she has died.

“We’ll remember her as a musician, great conversationalist, and great fun to be around. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News