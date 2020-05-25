Funeral held for BBC Shropshire presenter Nonny

She worked for BBC Radio Shropshire presenting a weekly evening music show, a Sunday late show and the Sunday breakfast show.

She was also a regular on BBC Hereford & Worcester, and was well known for writing and performing music at events and festivals.

Ms James passed away peacefully at Froome Bank Residential Home, in Bromyard, Herefordshire, on May 1, aged 69 years.

She had been ill for some time before contracting the virus.

A private funeral service was held at Hereford Crematorium on May 19 in keeping with lockdown restrictions.

BBC Radio Shropshire editor Rose Aston said: “Nonny was a much-loved colleague, and we’re very sad to hear that she has died.

“We’ll remember her as a musician, great conversationalist, and great fun to be around. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”