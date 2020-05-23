Shrewsbury rotary club supporting local causes

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is giving £100 to Pontesbury Food Bank for the month of June, on top of an initial donation of £250 made this month.

Pontesbury Food Bank is putting together food parcels for 20 families a week through local schools.

In addition, the Barnabas Food Bank is receiving around £300 from the club, which is also allocating a sum of £500 to The Grange School.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be getting between £250 and £300 from the Rotary District Disaster Response Grant to be spent on local food banks.

The money cannot be given directly to a food bank.

The food needs to be purchased and then donated.

The club has reached an agreement with Barnabas Food Bank which will buy food from Aldi and then distribute with the club being given the receipt.

The club is making a £200 donation to the Severn Hospice and a similar sum to the Shrewsbury Colleges Group for their student Star Awards for the third year.

The awards will be distributed to deserving students, but there will not be a live celebration.