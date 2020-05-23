Menu

Shrewsbury musician Andy back in the shed for gig tonight

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A popular musician who has been performing gigs from his shed will be live again tonight.

Andy O'Brien will be doing another online gig this weekend

Shrewsbury's Andy O'Brien has been doing "Shed Sessions" since lockdown after all his live shows were cancelled.

His performances have proved a hit, with the regular on the Shrewsbury pub and club circuit sometimes entertaining more than 1,000.

He's also used his platform to raise money for good causes, including a trip to London for a poorly Shrewsbury youngster, as well as giving another child a "virtual" birthday party.

Andy is well known locally for his soulful covers of Oasis, Richard Ashcroft and Britpop tunes. He will be live on Facebook at 7pm tonight and is asking viewers and listeners to donate what they can to keep him earning while live shows are still off the cards due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

To join the party visit facebook.com/andyobyeah

