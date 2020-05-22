Ice cream vans asked not to play music in Shropshire Council's advice for businesses to keep people safe on bank holiday weekend

Shropshire Council has urged ice cream van owners to manage the risk to staff and customers by taking contactless payment as much as possible, enforcing two metre social distancing and not playing music so as to avoid attracting crowds.

Staff should have access to hot and cold water, while hand sanitiser and disposables gloves are also advised.

A statement said that the council had received reports of "poorly-managed" ice cream van operations which made it hard for people to remain two metres apart from each other.

"This will increase the likelihood that the coronavirus will continue to spread, and could put people’s lives at risk," a statement said.

Meanwhile the council is "urging significant caution when it comes to licensed premises".

Frances Darling, the council’s trading standards and licensing operations manager, said: “The council has a significant role to play as the licensing authority, and wants to emphasise that the position for licensed premises is exactly the same as it has been since March when the restrictions came into force.

“We will do our best to keep licensees fully informed of any developments, but for now, all premises must abide by the closure rules. Failure to do so may mean licensees are liable to prosecution, and also a review of their premises licence that may lead to their licence being revoked.

“We do understand that these are extremely challenging times for our local licensed premises, and we will provide the support they need. However, for now, I urge all licensees to be patient and not to risk their licence by trading other than where their licence permits ‘off sales’, and to do so in line with public health advice.

“I want to thank all licensed premises for their continued efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

'We have a responsibility to keep people safe'

“We do not want to prevent the public from enjoying themselves over the bank holiday weekend. However, we do have a responsibility to enforce the coronavirus restrictions as they relate to businesses in order to keep people safe.

“We have adopted a proportionate and pragmatic approach to enforcement, with the majority of businesses continuing to comply fully with the guidance and other legislative requirements that are aimed at protecting the public.

"However, where businesses, including ice cream sellers, do not do so, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

Rachel Robinson, the council’s director of public health, encouraged anyone with concerns or questions to get in touch.

Email advicecompliance@shropshire.gov.uk or telephone 0345 678 9067 and select option 3.

Street trading advice can be sought from Shropshire Council’s licensing team by email at licensing@shropshire.gov.uk or by telephone on 0345 678 9026.