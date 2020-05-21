Shrewsbury mayor to remain in post until November due to pandemic

Deputy mayor Gwen Burgess was due to take the chains this week, but it has been agreed that she will begin an 18-month tenure later in the year.

The move gives the current mayor the opportunity to do more events for the Shrewsbury Samaritans, including a skydive.

It will also give Gwen the chance, providing the coronavirus crisis has subsided, to cover the major summer events and navigate her business through this difficult period. She runs Darwin's Cafe in Shoplatch, and has recently launched a Mexican evening menu to help recoup losses incurred by the lack of footfall in the town.

Gwen said: "It's worked out perfectly. I was a bit disappointed at first obviously but Phil's been doing a fantastic job.

"If we didn't decide to delay it I wouldn't have been able to adapt the shop like I have.

"Phil wanted to do some other events for the Samaritans. He's planning on doing a skydive, and I would have missed all the good events like the Flower Show if I'd taken over now.

"It's worked out well. I think there will be a nice feeling around when things start getting back to normal."